Youth loses leg hit by train while crossing track to defecate in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

Kamakhyanagar: In a tragic incident, a youth lost one of his legs after being hit by a train today morning in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The incident took place near Mahupal village on the Angul-Sukinda railway line under Kamakhyanagar Police station limits.

The victim has been identified as Bibek Pradhan of Mahupal village.

As per reports, today morning Bibek was crossing the Angul-Sukinda railway track along with another friend of the village. They were going to the other side of the track to defecate when Vivek was hit by a train passing through the Angul-Sukinda railway line.

As a result, Vivek Pradhan’s leg got amputated. He fell on the spot in a critical condition. After receiving information from the locals, his family members rushed to the spot and rescued him. They rushed him to the hospital in Kamakhyanagar in a critical condition. However, as his health condition deteriorated, the victim was then shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital.