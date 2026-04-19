Youth leaders and volunteers from all 30 states of India attend National Youth Conclave at KIIT & KISS

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Bhubaneswar: More than 350 youth leaders and volunteers from all 30 states of India have arrived for the National Youth Conclave at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University.

During the three-day conclave, which started on April 18 and will conclude on April 19, the youth leaders and volunteers will discuss “Share to Shine” and other related subjects on Art of Giving, which will be observed in a grand manner on May 17.

For the last few years, they have been spreading the message of Art of Giving in different parts of the country.

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Speaking about the conclave and attendance of the youths, KIIT & KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said, “They came with so much love and affection. The standing ovation, their kind words, and the gifts they brought from their respective states touched me deeply. I felt humbled by their love.”

“It gives me happiness to see young people come together with such a good thought for society. My good wishes are with all of them,” he added.