Youth kills own brother over family dispute in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Cuttack: In a shocking incident a youth allegedly killed his own brother in Cuttack district of Odisha on Monday. The gruesome incident took place in the Khirikhia village under Gurudijhatia Police Station limits in the district.

The accused elder brother has been identified as Behera Bothera and the deceased younger brother has been identified as Barju Badara.

As per reports, yesterday evening, a verbal spat erupted between the two brothers over family dispute. The argument then took an ugly turn and the elder brother attacked the younger one with the help of a spade. The attack was so intense that the elder brother brutally beat the younger brother to death in front of the house.

After getting information about the crime, Gurdijhatia police reached the spot. Also, soon Cuttack district Rural SP Prateek Singh reached the spot and Police initiated investigation.

The accused elder brother has been detained by Police. His interrogation is going on. Also, a scientific team from Cuttack has reached the spot and collecting the evidences of crime. Further investigation of the case is underway.