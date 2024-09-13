Youth kills his friend in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, watch

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly killed his own friend in Sambalpur of Odisha recently. The incident took place in the Bankitikra village in Rasanpur area under Sambalpur Sadar Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Satya Narayan Panigrahi.

As per reports, yesterday a verbal spat erupted between the three friends for some unknown reason. The spat soon took an ugly turn and they got engaged in physical fight and started to attack each other.

Allegedly, when the fight was going on J Sridhar attacked Satya Narayan and hit on his head from rear with a stick. Accordingly, Satya was killed on the spot only.

Following the incident, Police swung into action to catch the culprit. Police tracked the mobile phone of Sridhar and traced out him. Later, he was arrested by Sadar Thana Police.

The body has been sent to VIMSAR, Burla for autopsy.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

Watch the video here: