Youth sustain critical injuries while saving old woman from getting hit by running train in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: In a tragic incident, a youth sustained critical injuries today in Balasore district of Odisha when he was trying to save an old woman, who had unknowingly come in front of a running train. The incident took place near the level crossing of Angaragadia in the district.

As per reports, an elderly woman, who is said to be a mentally challenged, unknowingly went to the railway track on which a train was coming in full speed. The old woman could not guess the danger probably due to her old age, and thus went to the track.

Seeing the old woman on the railway track, a youth rushed to her with an objective to save her. However, by the time he reached near the old woman and attempted to save her, the train had already arrived and both of them were hit by the speeding train.

Sadly, the woman died on the spot while the youth sustained critical injuries. He was rescued and rushed to the local hospital for treatment. However, the doctors referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.