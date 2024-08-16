Youth killed in road accident in Odisha’s Sundergarh district

Sundergarh: In a tragic incident a youth was killed in a road accident in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place in Demul arear under Kutra Police Station limits in the district.

The identity of the deceased youth is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the biker was traveling on the national highway, when an unknown vehicle coming at a high speed hit the biker and he was thrown from the bike and died on the spot.

The bike has registration number OD 14 P 9489.

Following the incident, Kutra Police reached the spot, seized the accident bike, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Further investigation of the case is underway. The body of the deceased will be handed over to the family after the identification of the dead biker, said Police.

