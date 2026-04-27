Youth killed in elder brother’s Wedding procession in Ganjam, probe underway

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Polasara: A young man was allegedly killed during his elder brother’s wedding procession in Balighai village under Polasara block in Ganjam.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Jena. According to reports, Akash was attacked during the procession and sustained critical injuries on April 25. He was first admitted at the Polasara hospital then he was shifted to Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated. Later he died while receiving treatment at the MKCG hospital on Sunday.

The exact motive behind the attack remains unclear. However, the initial reports suggest that a minor misunderstanding during the DJ procession of the wedding escalated into a violent clash, leading to the fatal assault.

Meanwhile, the angry locals and family members have staged a protest, demanding the arrest of the culprits after Akash’s body was brought back to the village on the evening of April 26.

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Protesters placed the body on the road at Polasara Forest Colony square, blocked traffic, and burned tyres as a mark of protest. The agitation led to massive disruption of vehicular movement between Kabisuryanagar and Polasara, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

The protest continued late into the night, with locals demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. Police personnel tried to talk the protester to stop the protest and bring the situation under control.

After getting assurance from po;lice about the arrest of the accused, the locals withdraw the protest. However, they have warned that it the culprits are not arrested within three days, they will resume the protest.

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