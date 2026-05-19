Youth killed, elderly woman critical following elephant attack in Deogarh

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Deogarh: Two separate elephant attacks claimed the life of a youth and left an elderly woman critically injured in the Deogarh-Angul border in Odisha on Tuesday.

According to reports, the first incident was reported near the forest adjoining Patakamunda village along the Deogarh-Angul border area.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Binod Behera of Tangiri village.

Binod had reportedly gone to collect fallen mangoes near the forest when a wild elephant suddenly attacked him. Before locals could come to his rescue, the pachyderm allegedly trampled him. As a result, the man died on the spot.

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Soon after receiving information, local authorities and forest officials reached the area. The forest officials made effort to take control of the situation.

In another similar incident reported from Nuapada village near the same forest belt, an elderly woman identified as Mandodari Dehuri sustained grievous injuries after she was attacked by an elephant while collecting mangoes from an orchard.

Hearing her screams, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and somehow managed to rescue her from the animal’s attack.

She was initially provided primary treatment before being shifted to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital as her condition reportedly remained critical.