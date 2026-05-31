Youth killed as truck hits him, Locals block road for 10-hour in Cuttack’s Banki

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Banki: A youth died after a sand-laden hyva hit him near Khalipalli village under Baideswar police station limits in Banki, Cuttack, on Saturday night. Following the death of the youth, the locals of the area staged road blocked for nearly 20 hours demanding justice for the deceased and compensation for the family. The villagers have also demanded immediate justice and strict action against those responsible.

Reports indicate that the youth was struck by a sand-laden Hyva truck around 9:30 p.m. while heading to the market to buy vegetables. Hundreds of villagers staged a protest sit-in, blocking the Baideswar–Kalapathara road by burning tyres. The protest continued for nearly 10 hours, disrupting traffic movement with long queues of vehicles stranded on both sides.

The deceased’s family and villagers have demanded the immediate arrest of the driver and adequate compensation. The driver was allegedly drunk and driving recklessly when he hit him.

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The driver has reportedly fled from the scene and authorities have yet to confirm the legality of the sand transport involved in the incident.

Police teams from Banki and Baideswar, along with two platoons of force, the Additional SP, and the Banki Additional Tahasildar, were deployed to the site to manage the situation. Authorities are engaged in talks with the agitating villagers to restore normalcy.

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