2 killed, 2 others turn critical following group clash in Odisha’s Bargarh, watch

Bargarh: In a shocking incident, 2 youths was killed while two others sustained grievous injury and turned critical following a group clash in Bargarh of Odisha. The incident took place near the Sai temple in Hatpada area under Bargarh Town Police Station limits of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Debashish Luha of College road and Suraj. While Debashis died yesterday on the spot Suraj succumbed to the critical injury in the hospital.

As per reports, yesterday late at night, a verbal spat erupted between two groups which soon turned ugly and they got engaged in a deadly clash. They were attacked with sharp weapons including Bhujali.

Accordingly, one person was killed on the spot while three others sustained grievous injury and thus turned critical. One person was seriously injured and two others were injured in the Bhujali attack.

Three people are in critical condition and have been admitted to the Bargarh Community Health Center. However, as there health condition deteriorated, they were shifted to VIMSAR hospital in Burla of Sambalur district. However, another one of the three injured succumbed to the injury while under treatment.

The reason for the clash is yet to be ascertained while it is being discussed that the dispute took place due to illegal drug trade.

After getting information, cops from the Town Police Station reached the spot and started investigation. Further probe is underway while Police yet to make any arrest in this regard.

