Youth killed, 2 others critical as bike hits roadside tree in Kandhamal

By Himanshu
Phulbani: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed while two others sustained critical injury after their bike hit a roadside tree in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Satingia area under Phiringia Block of the district.

The deceased youth has been identified as Kandi Banka.

As per reports, the two youths were returning in a bike after witnessing Jatra when their bike, in which they were coming, hit a roadside tree. As a result one of the youths was killed on the spot.

The locals rushed to the spot and rescued the other two injured youths and sent them to the hospital. They have been admitted to the district Head quarter hospital in Phulbani in a critical condition.

After getting information Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

