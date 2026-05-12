Youth kidnapped, beaten-up over triangular love affair 

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Khurda: A youth was kidnapped in broad daylight and beaten-up by a group of eight youths over an alleged triangular love affair in Odisha’s Khurda district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the miscreants allegedly abducted the youth from Talakheta square on National Highway-16 under the jurisdiction of Info Valley Police Station in a vehicle and assaulted him after keeping him an isolated house.

However, police reached the spot after receiving information from a special source and rescued the youth by detaining four accused persons from the spot. The accused were later brought to the Info Valley Police Station for interrogation.

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The preliminary investigation of police revealed that triangular love affair was the prime cause of the crime. However, further probe into the matter is still underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused persons involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, it is said that all the persons involved in the matter are the students of a private engineering college.