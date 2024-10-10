Youth jumps into River in presence of father in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, a youth jumped into the River in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Thursday. The youth jumped into the Bramhani River from the Baji Rout Bridge under Bhuban Police Station limts.

The missing youth has been identified as 25 year old Parshuram Kamar.

As per reports, Parshuram was living in his maternal uncle’s house. Yesterday evening he was coming to his house from the maternal uncle’s house along with his father. While the father and son were crossing the Baji Rout Bridge the son suddenly got down from the bicycle and jumped into the River.

Soon, the fire services department were called and within no time the fire services personnel reached the spot. They initiated a search operation. However, despite launching of a fanatic search the youth could not be traced out. Due to darkness the search operation could not be carried on. Hence, they had to stop the operation.

Today morning, the fire services personnel have again started the search operation. However, till this report was written, the missing youth had not been traced out.