Youth jumps into river in Bhubaneswar, search underway

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Bhubaneswar: A youth allegedly jumped into the river from the Bankual bridge over tankapani road in the State capital city late night on Saturday.

As per reports, the 23-year-old youth- identified as Bhawani Shankar Khatei, a local resident of Barik Sahi in old town allegedly jumped from the bridge in connection with his unreciprocated love.

On being informed about the incident, two teams of fire personnel reached the spot and started a rescue operation to search the youth.

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However, until now they couldn’t find out the youth, and two more teams of fire personnel are continuing the rescue operation.

The incident has left the youth’s family and acquaintances shocked while under what circumstances Subhasis took the extreme step is yet to be known.

A large number of people have also gathered at the spot as the rescue operation continues.