Youth jumped into the Kuakhai river from Tankapani Bridge

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Bhubaneswar: In a schooling incident, yet another youth reportedly jumped into the Kuakhai river from Tankapani Bridge in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening, informed sources.

While the identity of the youth is yet to be known, fire services personnel and Balianta police reached the spot upon receiving the information and started a search operation.

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The rescued team used lifeboats, life jackets, and high-powered torches in search of the missing youth. However, after some hours of searches, they put the rescue operation on halt owing to darkness, said the sources adding that the operation will resume tomorrow morning.

Previously, incidents involving an auto-rickshaw driver and a delivery boy jumping into the river from this same bridge were reported and raised serious concerns among the residents of the state capital city.

Also Read: Another Man Jumps Into Kuakhai River In Bhubaneswar