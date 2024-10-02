Youth hacked to death in Odisha’s Rayagada district

Rayagada: In a ghastly incident, a youth was reportedly hacked to death by an unknown person in Chatikona area of Odisha’s Rayagada district last night.

One Ghasiram Jilika was reportedly hacked with an axe by an unidentified man at 11 PM yesterday for a unknown reason when he had gone out for some work. However, Ghasiram, who sustained critical injures and was bleeding profusely following the attack, managed to flee from the spot but died soon after reaching home.

The family members, who were clueless over the attack on Ghasiram and the attacker, soon reported the matter to the Bissam Cuttack police and sought arrest of the accused persons.

In course of probe, cops seized Ghasiram’s body and informed about the matter to a scientific team. They also detained four suspected persons for interrogation.