Youth hacked to death by four attackers in Odisha’s Balasore district

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Jaleswar: In a shocking incident a youth was hacked to death by four attackers in Balasore district of Odisha yesterday night. The incident took place near the Junabalada Chhaka on the National Highway number 16 under Basta Police limits.

The deceased youth has been identified as Sanjit Mallick of Junabalada village.

As per reports, four miscreants attacked the youth yesterday night with sharp weapons. They repeatedly attacked with weapon (Bhujali) for which Sanjit sustained critical injury.

Later, he was rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to the injury there.

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After getting information Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Police have arrested two of the four attackers and searching for the others.

The attack is suspected to have been done due to past enmity.

Further investigation of the matter is underway.