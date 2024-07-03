Youth Goes Fishing, Lifeless Body Found in Kolab Reservoir of Odisha 24 Hours Later

Lamtaput: A person went missing in Kolab Reservoir as a boat sank. The dead body of the boy was found after 24 hours. The deceased is identified to be 18-year-old Dhanurjay Shisa of Chandalamanda village of Lamtaput block.

Last night, Dhanurjay went fishing and did not return home. As a result, the family went to search for the young boy. According to the reports, they found Dhanurjay’s motorcycle and sandal lying in the river banks while searching for him. They even saw the boat floating in the middle of the river and then brought it to the shore with the help of the villagers. But the young boy was nowhere to be found.

Then the fire department was informed after which the firefighters from the Lamtaput and Nandapur fire departments came to the rescue. A rescue operation was launched which lasted for a whole day without any success so it was given a pause as the night dawned. However, this morning the lifeless body was seen floating on the river which was then pulled out by the relatives. Nandapur Police reached the spot and started the investigation says report.