Youth gets shot by brother-in-law during wedding feast in Boudh, critical

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Boudh: A wedding feast turned bloody after a man shot his brother-in law over an minor argument in an inebriated state during the celebration. The victim Mithun has been admitted at the hospital in a critical condition.

The incident took place in Chariapali village under the Baghiapada police limits in Boudh district.

According to sources, the accused Akadashi Malick who had got drunk after drinking liquior out of his capacity, started arguing with his brother-in-law Mithun over some issue. As the argument intensified, Akadashi got really angry and took out a gun and shot Mithun.

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The bullet hit Mithun’s shoulder who was rushed into the Boudh hospital in a critical state. Mithun was shifted to the Sambalpur Burla hospital as his condition worsened.

Meanwhile, the angry locals detained Akadashi and bound him to a pole after informing the police about the incident.

The Baghiapada police has reached the spot, detained Akadashi and is investigating the case.