Youth found hanging on tree near Baitarani river in Jajpur

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Jajpur: A young man was found dead in a hanging position from a tree near the banks of the Baitarani River under Jajpur police limits in Odisha on Monday. This incident has raised suspicion of murder.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Pradhan, a resident of Khosalpur area.As the local were passing by they saw his body was hanging from a tree in Sidheswar village, which triggered panic among locals.

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The locals informed the police and police reached the spot after receiving information and immediately launched an investigation into the incident. While the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, foul play is suspected. Further probe is underway.