Youth found dead in OYO room in Bhubaneswar, family suspects foul play

Bhubaneswar: A young software engineer was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside an OYO hotel room in the Pokhariput area under Airport Police Station limits yesterday in the capital city of Odisha, triggering tension and raising serious questions.

The deceased has been identified as Bubuna Pradhan, who was reportedly working in Bengaluru. His body was recovered from a hotel room near Pokhariput.

According to family members, Pradhan had travelled to Bhubaneswar after allegedly being called by a young woman with whom he was said to be in a relationship. The family has expressed suspicion over the circumstances surrounding his death, alleging possible foul play or coercion.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials said the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem and forensic examination reports are received.

Investigators are recording statements and examining all possible angles, including the nature of the relationship and the sequence of events leading up to the incident while the probe is underway.

Further details are awaited as the probe continues.