Youth Found Dead in Bargarh, Illegal Dealings Suspected Reason Behind Killing

Odisha
Youth Found Dead in Bargarh

Bargarh: In an incident, a youth was found dead in Bargarh district of Odisha. The miscreants had allegedly chased him before killing him. They had then thrown the lifeless body on the roadside. The blood drenched dead body was recovered from the road.

The shocking murder has taken place in Mandhasil locality of Paikamal Police Station limits of Bargarh. It is alleged that the boy has been killed using a sharp object. The deceased has been identified as Pinku Sahu of Mandhasil village of Bargarh.

According to the reports, the killer had committed the homicide late at night yesterday. Bruises were seen in his head and neck area. The locals on seeing the body rushed him immediately to the hospital. The doctor declared him dead there.

The police after being informed have reached the scene and started their investigation in the case of  the youth found dead in Bargarh. It has been speculated that the murder of the youth is related to the illegal dealings of Marijuana.

