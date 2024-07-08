Youth falls into Tapanga stone quarry while shooting ‘reels’, goes missing

Khurda: Shooting ‘reel’ videos turned tragic for two youths as they fell into the stone quarry at Tapanga of Khurda district on Monday. While one of them was rescued, the other continued to remain untraceable.

Four youths, who are said to be friends, reportedly reached the Tapanga stone quarry in a car and were taking selfeis and shooting ‘reel’ videos. However, two of them fell into the deep water of the quarry as their feet accidentally slipped.

The two youth immediately attempted to rescue their friends. While they could manage to rescue one of them, the other youth went missing. Soon, they informed the police and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) about the incident.

A rescue team including local police and ODRAF personnel reached the spot and started a search operation to rescue the missing youth, who is yet to be identified.

Till the filing of this report, the youth continued to remain untraceable.