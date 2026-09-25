Youth Falls Into Dam Reservoir Water While Fishing, Narrowly Escapes Death, Watch Viral Video

Advertisement

Polsara: A youth falls into Dam Reservoir water while fishing. He had a narrow escape from a strong water current in Ganjam district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place at Baghua Reservoir in Buguda block, where 3 gates of the dam were opened.

According to reports, the youth from Bhagabanpur village had gone to catch fish near the reservoir when the water was being released at high speed. He suddenly slipped and fell into the strong current.

He was swept away for some distance. While struggling in the water, he managed to hold onto a tree and stay afloat. On getting information, the Fire Service team rushed to the spot.

After a long effort, the rescue team safely rescued the youth.

Advertisement

The visual of the youth being swept away in the strong current and clinging to the tree is now going viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Ganjam: Youth slipped into strong current while fishing near Baghua Reservoir after 3 gates were opened; rescued by Fire Services after he clung to a tree, Watch #Odisha #Ganjam #kalingatv pic.twitter.com/xrxZyo4gue — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) September 25, 2026