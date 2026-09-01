Youth ends life after humiliation in Kangaroo Court in Malkangiri

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Malkangiri: In a very unfortunate incident, a 22-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide after he was humiliated and publicly assaulted by a kangaroo court in MV-92 village of Malkangiri district.

As per reports, the deceased youth Sagar Sarkar was working in Kolkata. He fell in love with a married woman and brought her to his village. After the villagers learned of this, the village committee convened a ‘kangaroo court’ and summoned Sagar and his father, Rabi Sarkar.

The members of a village committee assaulted Sagar and imposed a fine of ₹45,000 on him for eloping with a married woman. Later, the woman was sent back to her husband.

Unable to bear the assault and the fine imposed by the village committee, Sagar took his own life by hanging himself. His family members alleged.

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However, the village committee President denied all the allegations made by the family members.

Later, the Malkangiri Model Police have seized the body and initiated an investigation into the incident.