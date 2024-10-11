Youth drowns to death in Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district

Bhanjanagar: In a tragic incident a youth drowned to death in Ganjam district of Odisha on Friday late night. The incident took place in the Baranga canal near Padhala village under Bhanjanagar Police Station limits.

The deceased youth has been identified as Binayaka Mahapatra from the Bagdevi road of Bhanjanagar.

As per reports, yesterday when he was taking bath in the canal somehow his leg slipped and he was carried away to the deep water. Then he was washed away in the canal water for about one kilometre where he was rescued from the syphon. However, by then he was dead.

After getting information, the fire services personnel reached the spot and fished out body of the deceased from the water. Also, Bhanjanagar Police reached the spot and seized the body and sent for autopsy.

Further investigation of the case is underway.