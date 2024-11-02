Youth drowns in Gangua Canal in Bhubaneswar while giving bath to buffaloes

Bhubaneswar: In an unfortunate incident, a 25-year-old boy died reportedly after drowning at Gangua Canal in Bhubaneswar while giving bath to buffaloes this evening.

The deceased has been identified as Dibuna Behera, a resident of Patharbandha under Saheed Nagar Police station limits.

Like any other day, Behera had reportedly entered the Gangua Canal to give bath to his buffaloes at around 4 PM. However, he drowned in the water body accidentally. As he did not return home, his family members went there at around 6 PM to search for him.

Behera’s family found his pants, shirts, mobile phone and slippers near the canal and informed the police, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and firefighters about it.

Soon, the rescue team rushed to the Gangua Canal and started a search operation to trace Behera. Three hours after frantic search, Dibuna was rescued in a critical condition. Immediately, he was rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he was declared dead following which the body was sent for postmortem.