Youth dies in road accident while eloping with lover in Boudh

Boudh: In a tragic incident, a bike rider died in a road accident while eloping with lover near Paidabhumi village under Harabhanga police limits in Odisha’s Boudh district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Amulya Behera (32), a resident of Chhatranga village.

According to sources, Amulya was travelling at night on his bike along with his lover at Charichhak–Kushang road when he lost control of the vehicle and fell onto the road. Due to high speed, he was thrown off the bike, sustaining severe injuries to his head and chest.

Some local passersby rescued him and rushed him to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where the doctors declared him dead.

Upon receiving the information, Harabhanga police arrived at the hospital and seized the body. Subsequently, it was sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.