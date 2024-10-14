Youth dies after being bitten by stray dog in Odisha’s Nuapada district

Nuapada: In a tragic incident, a youth was bitten by a stray dog and thus died today in Nuapada district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Gadramunda village under Khariar Block in the district.

The deceased youth has been identified as Jagannath Bag.

As per reports, a pack of stray dog attacked the youth yesterday and mauled him. The critically injured youth was then rushed to the hospital for treatment.

As per latest reports, the youth succumbed to the injury today at the hospital.

It is to be noted that earlier also such cases of mauling by dogs have taken place in Odisha.

In September 27, a 5-year old girl sustained critical injury after being bitten by stray dogs in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Dautibeda village in Bisoyi area of the district.