Youth dies after alleged wrong injection at Purunakatak Medical in Boudh

Boudh: A tragic incident has been reported from Purunakatak Medical in Boudh district of Odisha, where a 23-year-old youth allegedly died after being administered a wrong injection.

The deceased has been identified as Subrata Naik (23) of Medical Sahi in Purunakatak. According to family members, Subrata had been suffering from illness due to which he went to Purunakatak Medical with his family members in the morning for treatment.

After consulting the doctor, a nurse administered an injection to him. As he was injected after some time Subrata reportedly became unconscious.

As his condition deteriorated, family members rushed him to the Boudh District Headquarters Hospital for advanced treatment. Unfortunately, he died on the way, the family alleged.

The grieving family has accused the medical staff of administering a wrong injection that led to his death. The sudden demise has left the family devastated.