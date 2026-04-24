Youth dead as hit by illegal moram truck in Barang

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Barang: A youth lost his life in a tragic road accident after being hit by an illegal moram-laden truck near Ratagada railway bridge under Godisahi outpost of Barang police station in Odisha.

According to reports, the speeding truck hit the bike head-on and dragged it for nearly 50 feet, leading to the rider’s death on the spot. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Sources indicate that illegal moram is being transported ежедневно from a hill near Madhuban village in the area. The truck involved in the accident was reportedly carrying such незаконный load.

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Following the accident, the driver fled from the spot. Police have seized the vehicle and initiated an investigation to trace the accused.

Locals have raised serious concerns over the unchecked illegal moram transportation in Barang, alleging lack of strict action by the administration.