Youth dead, after bike stunt for reels turns fatal on road in Nilgiri

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Balasore: What was supposed to be a fun day making reels for a group of friends ended up a tragedy when one young boy was killed and four others injured in a motorcycle accident in the Balasore district of Odisha.

The accident took place on a road at Patana Chhak, a local point in Nilgiri police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Ratnakar Singh.

According to locals, there were about 12 youths who had come together on five or six motorcycles to make reels while performing dangerous bike stunts.

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While they were performing a stunt, one of the bikes crashed head on with another that was coming from the opposite direction. Following which many bikes crashed with one another, flinging the boys onto the roads. Several of the bike riders sustained injuries in the series collision.

Commuters rushed to help them and shifted them to local hospital. However, one of the injured persons died during the treatment while the other four injured persons are being treated.

On receiving information, Police reached the site and have launched an investigation into the matter.

The accident has again raised questions on the obsession of performing dangerous stunts to shoot videos for some mere views and likes among the youths of today.