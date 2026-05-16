Youth Critical After Attack by Miscreants Over Extortion Demand in Ganjam, watch

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Berhampur: A youth was left in critical condition after he was allegedly attacked by miscreants for refusing to pay extortion money in Ganjam district on Friday night. The incident took place in Singabadi village under Golanthara Police Station limits.

The victim has been identified as Haresh Nayak.

According to reports, some miscreants allegedly demanded extortion money from Haresh last night. When he refused, they chased and assaulted him.

The attackers then allegedly broke into his house, vandalised furniture, and took away his gold ornaments. They also smashed his car.

Haresh sustained serious injuries in the attack. He was rescued and rushed to hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

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The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Following a complaint, Golanthara police have started an investigation in this matter.

Watch the video here:

Youth Critical After Attack by Miscreants Over Extortion Demand in Ganjam; CCTV footage surfaces, watch #Odisha #Ganjam #Kalingatv pic.twitter.com/Aufkta7tiU — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) May 16, 2026