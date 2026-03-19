Youth commits suicide after being betrayed and blackmailed by live-in partner

Advertisement

Puri: A youth committed suicide at Gudia Pokhari area under Pipili police station limits of Puri district allegedly after being betrayed and blackmailed by his live-in partner on Thursday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Sudhanshu Bhusan Behera of the Madhupatana area in Cuttack.

Behera reportedly came in contact with the girl on a matrimonial site. Gradually, they got into a relationship and lived together as live-in partners after deciding to marry each other in future.

However, the girl allegedly cheated Behera of Rs 8 lakh. Following which, he had approached Pipili Police and Saheed Nagar police seeking action against her. But police allegedly did not take any action despite his repeated requests.

Advertisement

The girl, on the other hand, filed counter-complaints at Pipili Police Station and the Bhubaneswar Mahila Police Station accusing Behera of rape and harassment during their live-in period.

Based on this, Mahila Police Station initiated an investigation into the matter and visited Behera’s apartment to arrest him last night. However, after learning about the arrival of cops, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the residence. Later police seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Behera’s family members held the girl responsible for his tragic death and demanded his arrest.

Also Read: Mutilated Body Of College Girl Found In Jungle In Kamakhyanagar