Youth burnt alive while sleeping as house catches fire in Keonjhar’s Anandapur

Advertisement

Anandapur: In a tragic incident, a young man was burnt alive after the house caught fire while he was sleeping on late Thursday. the devastating incident took place in Badadandi sahi under Anandapur police limits. The deceased young man has been identified as Debendra Mishra of Badadandi sahi.

As per reports, his house sudden;y caught fire while he was sleeping at night. His neighbors noticed the fire and called the Fire brigade. However, by the time the fire fighters managed to douse the flame, Debendra has already been burned to death in the blaze.

Advertisement

The police is investigating the incident and trying to determine the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, the villagers are suspecting that the fire could have started due to a lit cigarette.