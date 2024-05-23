Youth budget in Odisha an unique feature says 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian, WATCH

Bhubaneswar: The youth budget in Odisha is an unique feature said 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian while interacting with the media earlier today.

According to reports, the 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian said, “CM Naveen Babu wants to build a new Odisha. His target is, two years before the golden jubilee celebrations for state formation, i.e. 2034, he wants to build a new Odisha, empowered Odisha.

The ex-IAS officer turned BJD leader further said the Chief Minister wants to achieve the goal of a new Odisha, empowered Odisha through the youth of the state. The 5T Chairman said, “So, he wants to empower the youth of Odisha and make them globally competitive. So, he has planned – that every year he is keeping youth budget of Rs 10,000 Crores.”

No state has ever thought about a youth budget. This concept had even surprized Bill Gates. The three major components of the youth budget in Odisha shall be:

Rs 10,000 Crores every year to get best world-class higher education facilities. And skill development, and get investments to the state. The CM has already started transforming the entire education system of the state, including professional colleges and technical institutions. Odisha is the only state which will be providing scholarship to 98% of the students who are pursuing higher education.