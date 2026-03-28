Youth brutally murdered in Puri district, investigation underway

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Puri: A youth was brutally murdered by unknown miscreants with a sharp weapon in Dhobakhala of Penthakata of Puri district.

The deceased has been identified as Tapu Nayak.

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The locals informed the police after spotting the body of Tapu. On receiving information about the brutal murder, the seabeach police reached the spot and seized the body and launched an investigation into the case.

As per the primary investigation, the youth was killed with a sharp weapon. Further reports awaited.