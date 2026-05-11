Youth brutally hacked to death in Nayagarh

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Nayagarh: A youth was brutally hacked to death on the middle of the road in Nayagarh district of Odisha after allegedly stopping a monkey stone-laden vehicle. The shocking incident took place at Kadalibandha under Odagaon police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Ajit Sahu of Shilpinagar Sahi. According to reports, a heated argument reportedly broke out after Ajit attempted to stop the vehicle, following which he was mercilessly attacked with sharp weapons by miscreants.

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The incident created panic in the area, while angry locals staged a road blockade on the Nayagarh-Bhanjanagar road demanding immediate arrest of the accused and strict action from the administration.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and started an investigation into the murder. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. Tension continues to prevail in the locality following the daylight killing.

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