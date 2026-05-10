 Youth brutally attacked by 8 miscreants in Bhubaneswar’s Ghatikia

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Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed in Ghatikia area of Bhubaneswar of Odisha after a youth was allegedly attacked by a group of eight miscreants armed with deadly weapons. The injured youth has been identified as Shrikant Behera.

According to reports, the accused surrounded Shrikant and assaulted him using sharp weapons including swords and knives. He sustained critical injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital for treatment.

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Preliminary information suggests that the attack took place due to previous enmity between the groups. Police have started an investigation into the incident and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused persons.