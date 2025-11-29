Youth body found floating in pond with hands tied in Balangir, police start probe

Bolangir: The decomposed body of a youth was found in the pond under mysterious circumstances with hands tied at Buromala village under Kantabanji police limits of Balangir district.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Bhatti.

As per reports, some locals spotted the body with large stone tied to his hands and was floating in the pond and informed the police about the matter.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and fished out the youth’s body. The police started a probe into the matter.

