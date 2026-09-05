Youth bludgeoned to death, thrown into drain in Raurkela

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Raurkela: A youth was bludgeoned to death and thrown into a drain at IDC area under Brahmani Tarang police limits of Raurkela on Saturday morning.

The deceased identity is yet to be established.

The incident came to light as some locals spotted the body lying in a pool of blood inside the drain and alerted the police about the incident.

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On being informed the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

More information about the deceased youth will be available after the forensic team arrives.

Also Read: Young Man Attacked With Sharp Weapons In Baleshwar