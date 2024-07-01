Youth beheads grandfather, roams village with severed head in Sundergarh

Sundergarh: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly beheaded his grandfather and then roamed the village with the severed head in his hand in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in the Purunapani village under K Balang Police Station limits in Koida area.

The identity of the accused and deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the youth attacked his grandfather with the help of an axe and beheaded him. Later, he roamed across the village with the severed head of his grandfather in his hand.

Witnessing this shocking scene, the villagers nabbed the accused and called for the Police. After getting information Police reached the spot and seized the shivered head and took the accused with them. The accused has been detained while his interrogation is going on.

From preliminary investigation, it has been learnt that the reason of the killing is sorcery. Further investigation of the case is underway.