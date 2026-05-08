youth beaten to death in balipatna

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Bhubaneswar: At a time when the tragic death of Soumya Ranjan Swain, a 32-year-old Government Railway Police (GRP) constable who was lynched by a mob in Balianta area yesterday, has triggered outrage, yet another youth was beaten to death in Balipatna locality today.

As alleged by the family members of one Rakesh Das, alias Montu, of Athantar village under the Balipatna police limits, was beaten to death by his friend over a financial dispute.

Pravasini Das, the mother of Rakesh, claimed that he had borrowed Rs 20,000 from his friend Jakir. Today, a heated argument erupted between the duo and Jakir attacked Rakesh physically leaving him critically injured.

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Soon, Rakesh was rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment, where doctor declared him brought dead. Later, the police was informed about it and the body was sent for postmortem.

While Rakesh’s family members demanded Jakir’s arrest and stricter action against him, two murders in two consecutive days near the State Capital City has shocked and surprised everyone raising concerns about safety of people and law and order.