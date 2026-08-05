Youth attempts suicide at hotel in Bhubaneswar, police rescue after 6 hours

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Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly attempted to commit suicide at a hotel located in Chintamaneswar area under Dhauli police limits of Bhubaneswar. The police rescued the youth after 6 hours and admitted him to the hospital.

As per reports, the youth had slit his wrist with a sharp object and made a video of himself and shared it on social media. The video had gone viral.

The family members of the youth, immediately alerted the police about the incident. The police swung into action. An investigation was conducted using human intelligence and CCTV footage.

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Based on the mobile phone’s last known location, the police reached a hotel in the Chintamaniswar area and rescued the individual in an unconscious state.

He was rushed to Capital hospital for medical aid. The police have started an investigation into the matter.