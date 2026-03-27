Youth attempts self-immolation using petrol in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a youth attempted to set himself on fire by pouring petrol on his body in Bapuji Nagar area of Bhubaneswar this evening.

The youth, who is identified as Sushant Nayak of Kedarpalli Basti, poured petrol on his body on the busy streets of the state Capital City and set himself on fire before anyone could prevent him from doing so.

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However, some onlookers promptly took action and rescued Sushant by dousing the flames. Immediately, Sushant was rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment as he had sustained burn injuries by the time he was rescued.

A team of cops from the Capital Police station arrived at the spot of incident and started an investigation into the matter. While the exact reason what promoted him to take the extreme step was not known, it suspected to be a fallout of family dispute.

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