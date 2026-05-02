Youth attacked with sharp weapon, crushed under vehicle in Puri district

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Pipili: In a shocking incident a youth was attacked with sharp weapon and crushed under a vehicle in Puri district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Golabazar area of Kanas.

The victim has been identified as Illu Bharimal of Dokanda village.

As per reports, at least three miscreants chased the youth and attacked him with a fish cutting ‘Paniki’ in the fish market of Kanas’ Golabazar today.

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It has been suspected that the attack was due to previous enmity.

It has been learnt that the injured youth has 6 criminal cases registered in different police stations. Similarly, the attackers have 10 criminal cases registered in different police stations in their names. Both were involved in various criminal cases earlier.

The youth is being treated at AIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar in a critical condition. Police have formed 3 special teams to catch the culprits and are conducting raid at various places.

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