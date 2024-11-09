Youth attacked with knife in Odisha’s Boudh, hospitalized

Boudh: In a shocking incident miscreants attacked a youth with knife in Boudh of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Suda Sahi of Boudh town. The accused persons are yet to be arrested.

The victim has been identified as Saroj Patnaik of Badhiga village.

As per reports, Saroj drops his son daily at his tuition in Boudh town and also picks him up after his tuition is over. Today after his tuition finished, he picked his son up and was about to start the bike when a few miscreants attacked him from backside and injured his backside by knife attack.

After launching the attack, the culprits fled from the scene. The locals then rescued Saroj in a critical condition and rushed him to the district head quarter hospital.

The reason of the attack is yet to be ascertained.

After getting information, Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. By the time this report was written nobody had been arrested.