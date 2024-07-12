Youth arrested with 51 gram of Heroin in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Excise officials in Odisha’s State Capital City Bhubaneswar on Friday arrested a youth on charges of possessing 51 gram of Heroin.

According to reports, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case was detected with seizure of 51 gram of Heroin vide P. R. No- 87/2024-25 of OIC, Bhubaneswar Excise Station-III.

In this connection, one accused namely Bikash Pradhan (20), a native of Jagamara area under Khandagiri police station was arrested.

The Excise officials arrested the accused from the Subas Nagar slum road under Khandagiri PS and forwarded him to the court after the completing the paper work and conducting his medical examination.