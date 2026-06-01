Youth allegedly subjected to custodial assault, dies during treatment in Ganjam

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Berhampur: In another custodial assault allegation has reportedly surfaced in Kabisuryanagar area of Berhamour, Ganjam district. A young man allegedly died of severe injury after being subjected to custodial torture at Kabisuryanagar police station while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Berhampur. The deceased youth’s family has brought that custodial assault allegations.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Sushant Kumar Sahu of Subulia village. The police has detained him for the investigation connecting to some case.

Sushant’s family has alleged police handed him over to them on Saturday in a critical condition after they several days of detention. So, they had admitted him at a hospital in Aska and later shifted to a hospital in Berhampur for advanced treatment. However, he died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

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Following his death, family members have alleged that Sushant was subjected to inhuman torture while in police custody and died due to the severe injuries sustained during the assault.

In a similar case of custodial death, a young man in Baranga area allegedly died following third degree torture by police. The incident had triggered a massive protest in the area with villagers staging road blockade, demanding justice. Rakesh had reportedly been detained after his wife had gone missing. However, the police refused to release him even after his wife’s body was found in the Kathajodi river bank. So, the villagers had blocked the road outside the police station, demanding the release of Rakesh.

Then he was admitted at the hospital with serious injuries, alleged villagers. Following the complaint, an investigation was carried out and disciplinary action was taken against Inspector-in Charge (IIC). The Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Baranga police station Niranjan Nayak has been transffered.