Youth allegedly murdered by friends in Kendrapada, two detained

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Kendrapara: A youth was allegedly murdered by friends at Tarajanga village under Derabish police limits of Kendrapada district. Two people have been detained in the connection.

The deceased youth has been identified as Amarjit Kar, a resident of Tarajanga village. He has completed Plus Two from a residential college in Kendrapara.

As per reports, on 29 July, Amarjit friends Mrutyunjay and Mantu invited him for a party. Later, his family members received a news that Amarjit has met with an accident. They immediately rushed to him to the nearby hospital. After his health condition deterioated, he was shifted to SCB medical and hospital, Cuttack and later admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Yesterday, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

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Later, Amarjit family members alleged that his friends have poisoned his food and beaten him to death.

The family members have demanded an investigation into the incident and strict action against the guilty.